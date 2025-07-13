A lot has happened since my last article about Intel (INTC) stock. Several sets of quarterly earnings results have been published so far. The stock price has depreciated by a third versus the S&P 500’s gain of 12% over the same
Intel Is Not For The Faint Of Heart
Summary
- Intel stock remains deeply undervalued, but persistent earnings declines and missed AI opportunities keep me cautious on its prospects.
- Recent management changes and cost-cutting efforts offer hope, yet execution risks and competitive threats from Nvidia and AMD are significant.
- The foundry business could break even by 2027, and 14A technology may provide an edge, but delays and write-offs cloud the outlook.
- Intel may reward patient, risk-tolerant investors if turnaround efforts succeed, but uncertainty and ongoing losses make it a risky hold.
