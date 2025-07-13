AMD Has A Strong Foundation For Future Growth

Kevin George
4.01K Followers

Summary

  • AMD's MI350 series positions the company as a real AI chip competitor to Nvidia, driving HSBC's price target increase to $200.
  • Strong financials, including rising revenue and net income, support AMD's growth thesis and limit downside risk.
  • AMD's partnerships with OpenAI, Microsoft, Meta, and others validate its AI ecosystem and expand its market opportunity.
  • Valuation remains attractive compared to Nvidia, making AMD a compelling value play ahead of its Q2 earnings report.

detail of cpu chip processor on aluminum heat sink cooler and lights effects

undefined undefined

I believe that Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has created a strong foundation for growth as it embarks on a new era of product adoption.

HSBC Adds A Price Target Of $200 To AMD

AMD is a stock

This article was written by

Kevin George
4.01K Followers
I am an active trader in stocks, FX, crypto, and commodities with over 15 years of market experience. I hold a master's degree in finance and mix microeconomic studies of company financials with a big-picture macroeconomic view.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AMD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AMD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMD
--
AMD:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News