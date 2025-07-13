Covered Call ETFs Are More Appealing

Jul. 13, 2025 8:00 AM ET, , , , , , , , ,
Cain Lee
6.23K Followers

Summary

  • Dividend growth ETFs like SCHD offer reliable, growing income, but tend to underperform indexes, due to low technology exposure.
  • Covered call ETFs, such as GPIQ, provide higher yields by writing options, offering immediate income, but capping price appreciation.
  • GPIQ stands out for its dynamic option strategy and Nasdaq-100 exposure, delivering a 10% yield and consistent payouts.
  • Covered call ETFs suit investors seeking high current income, while younger investors may prefer traditional index ETFs for long-term growth.
View from directly above four women racing in wheelchairs

Trevor Williams/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Overview

I believe that we are currently living through one of the best times in history to be an investor. As an investor, there are so many different tools at your disposal that can be taken advantage of. When I first started my

This article was written by

Cain Lee
6.23K Followers
Financial analyst by day and a seasoned investor by passion, I've been involved in the world of investing for over 15 years and honed my skills in analyzing lucrative opportunities within the market.I specialize in uncovering high quality dividend stocks and other assets that offer potential for long term-growth that pack a serious punch for bill-paying potential. I use myself as an example that with a solid base of classic dividend growth stocks, sprinkling in some Business Development Companies, REITs, and Closed End Funds can be a highly efficient way to boost your investment income while still capturing a total return that follows traditional index funds. I created a hybrid system between growth and income and manage to still capture a total return that is on par with the S&P.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCHD, GPIQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SCHD--
Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF™
SPY--
SPDR® S&P 500® ETF
DGRO--
iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF
DGRW--
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund ETF
VIG--
Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News