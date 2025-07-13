CONL Displays Substantial Exposure To Bitcoin

  • CONL offers 2x daily leveraged exposure to Coinbase via swaps, amplifying both gains and losses for active traders.
  • CONL may provide traders with exceptional exposure to bitcoin due to Coinbase's brokerage and lending operations.
  • The ETF is highly liquid with over $1 billion AUM and robust trading volume, creating a viable vehicle for active traders.
  • Given strong historical performance and minimal value decay, I rate CONL a BUY for traders seeking aggressive, short-term COIN exposure.
The GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (CONL) is a leveraged trading strategy designed to provide traders with 2x the daily performance of Coinbase Global (COIN).

COIN share performance is relatively correlated to the performance of bitcoin, given the significant exposure

Michael Del Monte is a buy-side equity analyst with over 5 years of industry experience. Prior to working in the investment management industry, Michael spent over a decade in professional services working across industries that include O&G, OFS, Midstream, Industrials, Information Technology, EPC Services, and consumer discretionary.Investment recommendations are built upon the entirety of the investment ecosystem rather than considering a company independently.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

