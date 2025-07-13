The S&P 500 is ratcheting back nervously from all-time highs, primarily on macroeconomic concerns as President Trump brings his attention back to tariffs and the global trade war. I continue to see the market as overpriced relative to macro risks and am
Appian: Automation And AI Tailwinds At A Reasonable Price
Summary
- I see Appian as heavily undervalued, having missed out on the tech rally despite solid growth and improving margins—making it a compelling buy.
- Appian's automation software offers strong ROI, resonates in tough macro environments, and targets a broad user base beyond IT.
- Federal government contracts are growing rapidly, and Appian boasts a 99% gross renewal rate, underscoring customer stickiness and recurring revenue strength.
- At a ~5x software revenue multiple, Appian trades at a steep discount to peers, so I recommend buying the dip on this fundamentally strong company.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of APPN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.