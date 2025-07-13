TTM Technologies' New Business Focus: Hot Story, Cold Returns

Hong Chew Eu
Summary

  • TTM Technologies has pivoted from low-margin consumer electronics to engineered systems in aerospace, defense, data centers, and automotive, improving margins but facing cost control issues.
  • Despite its portfolio strength and secular growth tailwinds, TTMI's returns on capital and equity have lagged its cost of capital, limiting shareholder value creation.
  • My valuation, even with optimistic revenue and margin assumptions, yields an intrinsic value of $25 per share—well below the current $44 market price.
  • The market is pricing in aggressive growth and margin improvements not supported by TTMI’s historical performance, so I do not see a margin of safety or investment opportunity.

Worker soldering circuit board in electronics factory, close up

Monty Rakusen

Investment Thesis

TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) is a technology manufacturer that has repositioned itself away from low-margin consumer markets into engineered systems for aerospace & defense, data centers, and automotive applications. While this has improved its margins, there are persistent cost

This article was written by

Hong Chew Eu
BSc (Eng), MBA. Self-taught value investor with 2 decades of investing experience.

