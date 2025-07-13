Wall Street Week Ahead

Wall Street will have plenty to look forward to this week. The focus will shift somewhat from U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff moves to second-quarter earnings season, which will kick off with reports from major banks and other household names. Still, trade developments will continue to garner a chunk of the spotlight, especially after Trump targeted the European Union and Mexico with tariffs over the weekend.



Companies that will report quarterly results include the two biggest U.S. banks by assets - JPMorgan (JPM) and Bank of America (BAC) - along with pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and streaming pioneer Netflix (NFLX).



The economic calendar next week is fairly busy. Inflation will be in focus in the form of the June consumer and producer price index reports. The retail sales reading for the same month will also arrive.

Earnings spotlight: Monday, July 14: Fastenal (FAST), FB Financial (FBK). See the full earnings calendar.



Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, July 15: JPMorgan (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC), BlackRock (BLK), Citigroup (C). See the full earnings calendar.



Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, July 16: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Bank of America (BAC), Morgan Stanley (MS), Goldman Sachs (GS). See the full earnings calendar.



Earnings spotlight: Thursday, July 17: Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM), Netflix (NFLX), GE Aerospace (GE), Abbott Laboratories (ABT), PepsiCo (PEP). See the full earnings calendar.



Earnings spotlight: Friday, July 18: American Express (AXP), 3M (MMM), Charles Schwab (SCHW). See the full earnings calendar.

2025 has been an easy year for buy-and-hold index investors and a tumultuous year for active traders. The volatility has been a boon to some and a curse to others, depending on how well they have navigated the Q2 rollercoaster. High beta stocks and sectors, and of course, the Nasdaq itself, are now at all-time highs. These highs are, as always, treated with disbelief by investors who have the wrong mindset, which is to say they try to extrapolate securities price levels from their particular view of the world, a method necessarily doomed to failure. But for anyone who treats price as the independent variable, highs and lows are easier to understand – they are just numbers within a closed system and need not imply anything about the physical world.



With that in mind, as we now enter Q3, our house view is that equities are likely to soften, perhaps with “Q2 earnings” or “guidance” or “policy” as the narrative for the profit-taking that would happen anyway. Semiconductor has risen the highest, so it is the most likely to be a source of funds for rotation into other sectors. We believe indices will dip this quarter, to be followed by a strong Q4, finishing the year at still higher highs. The coming week brings earnings from $JPM, $BAC, $C and $WFC (which will tell us a lot about the real economy) and $ASML (which will tell us a lot about semiconductor and, indeed, trade policy impact). As always, we will be covering the market reaction in our live, open-mic weekly webinars for our subscribers.



