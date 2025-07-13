The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD), incepted in 2013, is one of the longest-running ETFs in the market that presents investors with an opportunity to monetize a core S&P 500 stock portfolio that is slanted towards
XYLD: A Blend Of Ultra-High Yield And AI-Driven Growth
Summary
- XYLD offers a high 13% yield and tech-driven upside, making it appealing for income-focused investors seeking growth from AI and technology trends.
- Despite trailing JEPI in size, XYLD's long track record and time-tested performance since 2013 instill confidence in the ETF's future performance potential.
- The ETF is heavily overweight technology, with major holdings in Nvidia, Microsoft, and Apple, giving it significant AI and tech exposure.
- XYLD is best suited for investors wanting S&P 500 diversification with a strong tech tilt, blending high yield with growth potential.
