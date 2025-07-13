Nextracker: Clean Energy, Clean Financials, Cleaner Opportunity

Brewvestor Insights
Summary

  • Nextracker boasts a rock-solid balance sheet with zero debt, over $760 million in cash, and industry-leading profitability driven by an asset-light model and growing free cash flow.
  • The company is evolving into a vertically integrated solar tech platform with acquisitions like Bentek and Ojjo, offering full-stack solutions that enhance margins and customer stickiness.
  • Positioned at the center of the utility-scale solar boom, Nextracker is benefiting from global decarbonization, favorable policy support (e.g., IRA), and high-growth markets like Europe.
  • Despite consistent execution and a growing $4.5B backlog, the stock trades at a discount. A conservative DCF suggests the stock may be undervalued by 50–60%, making it a strong buy.

Clean energy Solar farm and wind turbine

Thesis Summary

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) is a key player in the utility-scale solar space, which is a business with serious relevance in the clean energy transition. They specialize in solar tracking systems and energy optimization software, which puts them at the

Since 2020, I have been deeply involved in the fundamental analysis of various publicly listed companies. This includes companies like Covestro, Signify, as well as Alibaba, Verizon, and China Mobile. With my background as an accountant at a Big-4 accounting firm, I possess the expertise to thoroughly analyze annual reports and financial information. This foundation enables me to critically assess whether a stock is undervalued or overvalued – which is crucial for making well-informed long-term decisions. I don't focus on any specific sector and am always open to suggestions for interesting companies to analyze. And I like coffee, if you haven't noticed yet.

