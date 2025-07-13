Costco’s (NASDAQ:COST) June comp sales rose 5.8%. That’s a slight deceleration from a 6.0% increase in May and was pointed to by the media as a negative consumer indicator. It’s key because this week we’ll get June CPI, PPI, and Retail Sales reports. Amid
Costco: Suddenly Underperforming Amid Softer Sales Growth, 200 DMA Tested
Summary
- Costco's June comp sales rose 5.8%, a slight deceleration, signaling emerging headwinds for retailers amid cautious consumer trends and tariff impacts.
- Despite strong Q3 results and robust e-commerce growth, I see softer growth ahead, with premium valuation making shares fairly priced.
- Key risks include potential margin pressure from tariffs, weaker consumer spending, and increased competition from Sam’s Club and BJ’s Wholesale.
- I maintain a hold rating on COST; the stock appears mildly overvalued with technical support in play and limited near-term upside.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.