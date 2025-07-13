Why Vertex Pharmaceuticals Continues To Outperfrom

Manika Premsingh
Summary

  • Vertex Pharmaceuticals has seen robust growth on the stock markets YTD, especially considering that the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index has contracted in this time.
  • Interestingly, the rise comes despite earnings projections indicating stretched valuations compared with peers. Possible growth pickup, solid products, and share buybacks can explain VRTX's rise despite a high P/E.
  • But the stock's momentum can't be guaranteed right now. Waiting for the company's Q2 2025 earnings release to assess the evolution of financials would be prudent at this stage.
As far as biotech stocks go, Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX), the fourth biggest by market capitalization, stands out at the stock markets in 2025 so far. This is evident in the following:

  • With almost 16%+ increase year-to-date [YTD], its

