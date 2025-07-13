Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) is a strong compounder with a moat built through strategic yard acquisitions coupled with online auction technology investments. By pioneering online auctions for junked cars, the company has built up impressive network effects through an active and international
Copart: Diminishing ROE Should Not Worry Investors
Summary
- Copart is operating in a practical duopoly in the US and is engaged in international expansion.
- The business has a protective moat in the form of owned and permitted land for yards and a deep membership of buyers on its auction website.
- The stock has dropped from an ATH of around $63 earlier this year to $47 today, compressing multiples back to levels where buybacks have been executed in the past.
- It is likely that buybacks will be put in place sometime this year, as cash continues to pile on and especially if the stock remains at levels near $50.
