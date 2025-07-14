RAAA: A New And Exciting Leveraged AAA CLO Fund From Reckoner

Binary Tree Analytics
5.19K Followers

Summary

  • Reckoner Leveraged AAA CLO ETF is the first ETF to offer leveraged exposure to the stable AAA CLO asset class.
  • The fund is managed by an experienced team, notably John Kim, with a strong track record in CLO ETF management.
  • RAAA aims to enhance yield by actively applying leverage, potentially offering a 60 bps excess spread over established funds like JAAA.
  • Given the asset class' historical stability, we view leveraging AAA CLOs in a dynamic ETF structure as a robust, attractive investment opportunity.

The green man looks out from the queue. Stand out from the gray mass. Initiative and talent. Volunteer for work. Show yourself. Take the first step towards. Job search and hiring. Unique and special

Andrii Yalanskyi

Thesis

We were the first to cover an AAA CLO fund on the Seeking Alpha platform, namely via our article on the Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) from 2022. In that article, we were quite prescient, stating

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics
5.19K Followers
With an investment banking cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics ('BTA') aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades. BTA focuses on CEFs, ETFs and Special Situations, and aims to deliver high annualized returns with a low volatility profile. We have been investing for over 20 years after obtaining a Finance major at a top university.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About RAAA ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on RAAA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RAAA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News