  • Equinix, an American multinational real estate investment trust which owns and operates data centers, is now a $75 billion (by market cap) data center giant.
  • EQIX increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years, with a five-year dividend growth rate of 11.6%.
  • Equinix increased its revenue from $2.7 billion in FY 2015 to $8.7 billion in FY 2024, a compound annual growth rate of 13.9%.
  • Equinix has the best positioning within the best area of real estate, making it close to a can’t-lose proposition over time.

Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) is an American multinational real estate investment trust which owns and operates data centers. Founded in 1998, Equinix is now a $75 billion (by market cap) data center giant that employs approximately 14,000 people.

Founder of Dividend Mantra. Founder of Mr. Free At 33. Co-Founder of Dividends & Income. 

I started blogging about my journey to financial independence back in 2011. By living well below my means and intelligently investing my hard-earned capital, I went from below broke at age 27 to financially free at 33 years old. I regularly create content on dividend growth investing, living off of dividends, undervalued high-quality dividend growth stocks, high-yield situations, and other long-term investment opportunities. 

