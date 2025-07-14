Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) was my highest conviction bank stock pick back in 2023, and among all the Canadian banks, I believed BMO showed the most promise. The stock has returned 45% since
Bank of Montreal: Tallying The Scorecard
Summary
- Bank of Montreal remains my top Canadian bank pick, delivering 42% returns since 2023, thanks to its superior risk-reward profile and successful growth strategy.
- National Bank of Canada has emerged as another core Canadian bank holding, with disciplined expansion, strong capital, and standout revenue growth, especially after acquiring Canadian Western Bank.
- Royal Bank and CIBC are on my investment radar for future opportunities, while TD and Scotiabank face strategic and regulatory headwinds limiting near-term upside.
- I remain confident in BMO and National Bank for sustained outperformance, given their focused strategies, robust fundamentals, and proven execution among Canadian banks.
