First Solar: America-First Approach And Structural Risks Trigger Mixed Thesis

Jul. 14, 2025 9:30 AM ETFirst Solar, Inc. (FSLR) StockFSLR
Summary

  • FSLR remains a market leader in the US solar segment, thanks to its robust backlog through 2030 and the 14 GW nameplate manufacturing capacity domestically.
  • Even so, it is undeniable that the accelerated tax credit phasing out from 2026 onwards may trigger demand/ profit margin headwinds attributed to the massive contribution to its manufacturing costs.
  • The same may be observed against the confirmed tariffs on Vietnam and Malaysia, with it potentially idling FSLR's international manufacturing plants.
  • Pending further clarity on the industry demand and its performance metrics from Q3'25 onwards, it is uncertain how the company's prospects may develop.
  • This is especially true since FSLR's drastically higher short interests have already moderated much of its recent gains, with more volatility likely.

Pink Porcelain Piggy Bank with Gray and Yellow Paper Question Marks on a White Background, Object + Shadow Clipping Path

spawns/iStock via Getty Images

FSLR's Bottom Is Finally Here, Albeit With Demand & Profit Margin Headwinds Triggering Structural Risks

We previously covered First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) in December 2024, discussing how its oversold status had been observed in

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas
14.04K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

