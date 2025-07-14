Financials Report This Week: Citi And JPMorgan Kick Off The Big Banks' Earnings Tuesday Morning

  • If there’s a beaten-down “non-correlated” (or uncorrelated) asset class to the S&P 500’s bull market, it’s the Russell 2000 Value segment, and the biggest concentration within that asset class is financials.
  • Citigroup reports on July 15th before the opening bell, and analyst consensus coming into the Q2 earnings release is expecting $1.60 in EPS on $20.98 billion in revenue, for expected year-over-year growth of 5% and 4% respectively.
  • JPM trades at 15x-16x earnings for expected high-single digit EPS growth over the next 3 years, while it likely can still generate high-teens, low-20% ROTCE or ROE.
  • Most analysts do a poor job estimating JPM’s forward earnings per share. Forward EPS estimates are typically low-balled by the Street. When the market conditions are right, JPM can produce healthy upside surprises.

One quick note

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK), a small-cap bank ($2 bl market cap) reports Monday night, July 14th, after the close. The net revenue estimate is just $135 million per LSEG, and total annual net revenue this year is expected at $600 million, with an annual

Brian Gilmartin, is a portfolio manager at Trinity Asset Management, a firm he founded in May, 1995, catering to individual investors and institutions that werent getting the attention and service deserved, from larger firms. Brian started in the business as a fixed-income / credit analyst, with a Chicago broker-dealer, and then worked at Stein Roe & Farnham in Chicago, from 1992 - 1995, before striking out on his own and managing equity and balanced accounts for clients. Brian has a BSBA (Finance) from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio, (1982) and an MBA (Finance) from Loyola University, Chicago, January, 1985. The CFA was awarded in 1994. Brian has been fortunate enough to write for the TheStreet.com from 2000 to 2012, and then the WallStreet AllStars from August 2011, to Spring, 2012. Brian also wrote for Minyanville.com, and has been quoted in numerous publications including the Wall Street Journal.

