Weekly Market Pulse: The Return Of Tariff Man

Jul. 14, 2025 4:18 AM ET
Joseph Calhoun
Summary

  • The dollar rally I’ve been expecting may have started last week with the buck up about 0.7%.
  • There has been a lot of talk about European stock outperformance this year, but the trend actually started quite a while ago.
  • Financials are leading over the last year, but technically the sector is very extended. The same is true of communication services, industrials and technology.

Woman at home investing in the stock market using an app on her tablet

ToucanStudios

Last week, President Trump announced, via a letter posted on his social media site, that products from Brazil would face a 50% tariff, starting August 1st, due to their treatment of former President Jair Bolsonaro, who is on trial for trying to overturn his 2022

