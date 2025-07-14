Oracle: Moving Into The Big Leagues, But Shares Look Frothy (Downgrade)

JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Oracle is forging ahead on its partnership with OpenAI to drive home the point that it's ready to play with the biggest US hyperscalers in the game.
  • The partnership's success could significantly boost Oracle's earnings, but it also exposes the company to high dependency and execution risk tied to OpenAI.
  • Oracle's heavy CapEx and debt profile raise concerns, but projected revenue from FY2028 and eventual FCF recovery support a sustainable long-term outlook.
  • Yet, ORCL stock is no longer undervalued and its vertical-esque surge sparks a more cautious view on well-overbought signals.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Ultimate Growth Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Oracle headquarter building in Bucharest. Logo of the Oracle company on a office building.

Cristi Croitoru

Oracle: Shows Ambition With OpenAI

What a comeback for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). And what a time to be a key AI infrastructure partner of OpenAI, even as Microsoft appears to have transitioned into a more measured CapEx buildout while

A Unique Price Action-based Growth Investing Service

  • We believe price action is a leading indicator.
  • We called the TSLA top in late 2021.
  • We then picked TSLA's bottom in December 2022.
  • We updated members that the NASDAQ had long-term bearish price action signals in November 2021.
  • We told members that the S&P 500 likely bottomed in October 2022.
  • Members navigated the turning points of the market confidently in our service.
  • Members tuned out the noise in the financial media and focused on what really matters: Price Action.

Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!

This article was written by

JR Research
42.51K Followers

JR Research is an opportunistic investor. He was recognized by TipRanks as a Top Analyst. He was also recognized by Seeking Alpha as a "Top Analyst To Follow" for Technology, Software, and Internet, as well as for Growth and GARP.

He identifies attractive risk/reward opportunities supported by robust price action to potentially generate alpha well above the S&P 500. He has also demonstrated outperformance with his picks.

He focuses on identifying growth investing opportunities that present the most attractive risk/reward upside potential. His approach combines sharp price action analysis with fundamentals investing.

He tends to avoid overhyped and overvalued stocks while capitalizing on battered stocks with significant upside recovery possibilities.

He runs the investing group Ultimate Growth Investing which specializes in identifying high-potential opportunities across various sectors. He focuses on ideas that has strong growth potential and well-beaten contrarian plays, with an 18 to 24 month outlook for the thesis to play out.

The group is designed for investors seeking to capitalize on growth stocks with robust fundamentals, buying momentum, and turnaround plays at highly attractive valuations.

Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ORCL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ORCL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ORCL
--
ORAC:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News