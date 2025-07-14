Geodrill: A Mineral Drilling Contractor With A Core Focus On West African Markets

  • With a fleet of 102 surface and underground mineral drilling rigs, Geodrill is one of the world's largest third-party drilling contractors.
  • As a group, and including publicly listed peers like Major Drilling, Orbit Garant Drilling, or Foraco International, mineral drilling contractors form the very basis of the mining industry.
  • Geodrill's key differentiating element versus other industry peers is its core focus on West African markets, including Ghana, Côte d'Ivoire, and Sénégal.
  • In exchange for higher political and jurisdictional risks, Geodrill offers industry-leading operating performance and profitability. For a core focus on North American markets, one's attention should turn toward Orbit Garant.
  • Dave Harper, along with other key executive members, controls almost 50% of the shares outstanding. This number exceeds 60% once the company's largest shareholder, Sustainable Capital Africa Alpha, is included.

Jumbo Drill Posing at Underground Mine.

Geodrill operates a fleet of 102 surface and underground drilling rigs primarily located in West Africa.

For almost a decade, I held research analyst positions in various investment firms, mostly in Toronto. I started in sell-side research with a Canadian bank, then moved to a hedge fund, followed by a family office and then finished my career in wealth management.

