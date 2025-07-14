Orkla ASA (ORKLY) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Orkla ASA (OTCPK:ORKLY) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 14, 2025 2:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Annie Golden Bersagel - Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

Arve Regland - EVP & CFO

Nils Kloumann Selte - President & CEO

Conference Call Participants

Callum Elliott - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division

Patrick Folan - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Annie Golden Bersagel

Good morning, and welcome to the presentation of Orkla's second quarter results. My name is Annie Bersagel and I'm the Head of Investor Relations and Communications. So to begin the presentation today, our President and CEO, Nils Selte, will be presenting some highlights from the quarter as well as from the first half year. After that, EVP and CFO, Arve Regland, will be presenting some more detail into the financials. Once he is done, Nils will return for a few concluding remarks. After all the presentations are over, we will be going over to our Q&A. We're going to begin our Q&A as a video Q&A with our analyst community before we go over to taking questions from the web. So if you're interested in sending any questions, you may do so at any time during the presentation, and I will read those up at the end.

So with that all out of the way, let me hand it over to you, Nils.

Nils Kloumann Selte

Thank you, Annie, and good morning to everyone. Overall, we continued to progress according to our Capital Markets Day targets. Organic growth was 3.8%, came primarily from price increases in most portfolio companies as well as a return to volume growth on a consolidated basis. Underlying EBIT adjusted growth continued but was somewhat slower than previous quarters with mixed developments across the portfolio companies. Earnings per share adjusted was NOK 1.56 up 0.6% from the same period last year.