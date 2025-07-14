Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) recently reported the acquisition of new facilities in Beaumont, Texas, and the Netherlands, which will most likely bring additional revenue growth and FCF growth. In combination with the recent acquisition of a large stake by a large
Methanex: Very Cheap, New Acquisitions, And A Significant Investor
Summary
- Methanex's recent acquisitions in Texas and the Netherlands are expected to drive revenue and free cash flow growth, enhancing future financial performance.
- A major activist investor's stake could accelerate stock demand and potentially lead to value-creating actions like asset sales or share repurchases.
- Despite operational and debt-related risks, Methanex trades at a significant discount to peers and appears undervalued based on my DCF models.
- I rate MEOH a buy, anticipating stock price appreciation as investors recognize its improved fundamentals and potential for further value creation.
