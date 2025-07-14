Listen below or on the go on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

Musk says he doesn’t support merger between Tesla (TSLA) and xAI. (00:24) China clears Synopsys’ (SNPS) $35B Ansys (ANSS) takeover. (01:13) 'Superman' (WBD) leaps to $122M to lead weekend box-office haul. (01:47)

This is an abridged transcript.

Responding to a question on X around 3am, Elon Musk said he does not support merging xAI with Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA).

The user posed the question to TSLA investors and Musk simply replied, “No.”

A day earlier, he said he plans to ask Tesla shareholders to vote on whether the electric vehicle maker should invest in xAI.

Last year, Musk publicly floated the idea of Tesla investing $5 billion in xAI, saying he was merely testing the waters. He later clarified that any such investment would need approval from Tesla’s board and major shareholders.

Earlier this year, xAI merged with X (formerly Twitter), forming a combined entity that brought together a social media platform and an AI research lab. The move, which expanded the reach of xAI’s Grok chatbot, valued the newly formed company at $113 billion.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) has secured Chinese regulatory approval for its $35B acquisition of Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS).

China’s State Administration for Market Regulation cleared the takeover with certain conditions, the agency said in a statement. The conditional approval removes a major obstacle to the deal aimed at strengthening the U.S. firm's leadership in chip-design software.

Synopsys, in January 2024, agreed to buy Ansys for about $35B in cash and stock. Under the terms of the deal, Ansys shareholders will receive $197 in cash and 0.3450 shares of Synopsys common stock.

Warner Bros.' (NASDAQ:WBD) Superman debuted a domestic box office haul of a commanding $122 million across 4,135 theaters this weekend.

The new chapter in the DC Universe earned an additional $95 million internationally for a global opening of $217 million.

Following at a distant second was Jurassic World Rebirth from Universal (NASDAQ:CMCSA), which added $40 million for a strong domestic total of $232.1 million. The film’s global tally has now surpassed $529 million.

Warner Bros. (NASDAQ:WBD) and Apple Original Films’ (NASDAQ:AAPL) F1 The Movie held third with $13 million in its third weekend, pushing its domestic total to $136.2 million.

How to Train Your Dragon and Elio round out the top 5.

What’s Trending on Seeking Alpha:

Oracle CEO Safra Catz leads insider selling with $2.5B in stock sales

Bitcoin soars past $120K for the first time

'Robust' cybersecurity growth expected in H2, with AI adding to 'tailwinds' - Wedbush

Catalyst watch:

The quiet periods expire on Caris Life Sciences (CAI), Slide Insurance (SLDE), and Jefferson Capital (JCAP) to free up analysts to post ratings.

CalciMedica (CALC), Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA), and Unicycive Therapeutics (UNCY) are some of the notable companies participating at the H.C. Wainwright Kidney Virtual Conference.

Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in the red. Crude oil is up 0.8% at $69/barrel. Bitcoin is up 2.3% at $121,000. Gold is up 0.3% at $3,366.

The FTSE 100 is up 0.4% and the DAX is down 0.7%.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: HIVE Digital (HIVE) +6% – Cryptocurrency related stocks surged as Bitcoin crossed the $122,000 mark for the first time, extending its record-breaking rally.