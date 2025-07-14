As my followers well know, I advise investors to construct and hold a well-diversified portfolio built on a foundation of a high-quality, low-cost S&P500 ETF and to overweight the technology sector. Some argue that the S&P500 is already highly exposed
Tech ETF Showdown: XLK Vs. QQQ (The Winner May Surprise You)
Summary
- I recommend overweighting the technology sector beyond the S&P500, using diversified funds like XLK and/or QQQ for additional tech exposure.
- XLK's portfolio is dominated by industry leaders like Nvidia and Microsoft, both of which generate strong and growing free cash flow and are directly benefiting from the AI bull market.
- Leading U.S. tech companies have strong global brands and will directly benefit from the weak U.S. dollar (-9.8% YTD) when their foreign revenue is repatriated into U.S. currency.
- Given XLK's stellar long-term returns and sector focus, I see it as an excellent choice for investors seeking to capitalize on the AI-driven long-term secular bull market in technology.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XLK, QQQ, AMZN, AVGO, DIA, GOOG, SMH, VOO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
I am an electronics engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.