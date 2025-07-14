RPM International: More M&A Amidst Temporary Soft Organic Growth Performance

  • RPM International remains a long-term value creator with strong operational achievements, consistent dividend growth, and ongoing bolt-on M&A activity.
  • Recent share price underperformance versus the broader market has improved RPM's relative valuation, now trading at a more reasonable 20–21x earnings.
  • The company continues to strengthen its portfolio and reduce US reliance through European acquisitions, most recently Star Brands Group.
  • Despite improved appeal and financial strength, I still see more attractive opportunities elsewhere in the current market environment, yet I am willing to buy dips toward the $100 mark.
Early in April, I believed that RPM International (NYSE:RPM) was doing fine, as it was getting cheaper. The long-term value creator in coatings has seen sound operational achievements, supporting a strong dividend track record, while the company kept on announcing bolt-on M&A

