As the stock market has been soaring at a blistering pace over the past five years amid the emerging technologies and tech-driven rallies, I believe dividend investors can also earn lofty returns by investing smartly in the dividend-focused
DHS Is A Solid ETF, But Peers Offer Higher Returns With Modest Risk Factor
Summary
- I maintain a buy rating on DHS for low-risk investors seeking steady returns and reliable monthly dividends from established, low-beta companies.
- WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund ETF offers attractive yield, solid dividend growth, and downside protection, but its returns lag the S&P 500 in growth-driven markets.
- FDVV and CGDV ETFs provide higher total returns by blending high dividend growth with exposure to growth sectors like technology and industrials.
- For investors willing to accept slightly higher risk, FDVV and CGDV are better positioned for market-beating returns compared to DHS.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.