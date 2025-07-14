Kratos Is A Great Drone Play, The Stock - Not So Much
Summary
- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. is a leading pure-play on military drones, benefiting from defense tailwinds and strong momentum, but its valuation is extremely stretched.
- Revenue is growing, but margins remain thin, profitability is minimal, and the company is still burning cash with a rising share count.
- Heavy reliance on low-margin government contracts and negative free cash flow raise concerns about sustainable profitability and future dilution risks.
- Given high expectations, zero upward earnings revisions, and a tight cash cushion, I urge caution on KTOS stock — wait for a better entry point before initiating a position.
