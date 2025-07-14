ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) was a top-performing exchange-traded fund in the second quarter as Cathy Wood’s aggressive concentration in electric-vehicles, crypto, and AI crypto stocks paid off big time and pushed the ETF to the top of the
ARKK Is Making A Comeback, Don't Miss Out
Summary
- ARKK delivered top performance in 2Q25, driven by aggressive bets on AI and crypto stocks, notably Circle Internet and Tempus AI.
- Despite recent outflows, strong returns and sector momentum could attract new investor capital and reverse the fund flow picture.
- ARKK’s concentrated portfolio in disruptive sectors like AI, crypto, and EVs offers high upside but carries significant sector risk.
- With surging crypto prices, moderating inflation, and pro-crypto regulation, I remain bullish and rate ARKK a buy for growth-focused investors.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ARKK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.