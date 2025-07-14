Traditionally, I was quite reserved on the one and only supplier of advanced semiconductor lithography machines, ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML). The main factor behind my skepticism was the uncertain situation in China, which was the top
ASML: Bull Run May Speed Up After Q2 Earnings
Summary
- Upgraded ASML Holding N.V. to buy ahead of Q2 2025. I expect further upside ahead from semiconductor recovery and strong AI chip demand.
- China still remains a key risk due to export controls and revenue concentration. Furthermore, China's Big Fund III may lead to a decline in sales in the long term.
- Additionally, long-term growth is uncertain due to slow adoption of high EUV machines and limited conviction from major fabs like TSMC.
- That said, I expect shares to break $800 and possibly reach $900s by year-end, but the upside is limited to 2025. The Street expects a slow 2026.
- I will revisit my bull case after Q2 earnings results, particularly after I get more color on gross margins and revenue guidance for Q3.
