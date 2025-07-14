Copper prices (HG1:COM) surged this past week after President Trump set a 50% tariff on copper imports starting August 1st. Trump's stated goal is to improve copper production in the U.S. for the development
Trump Tariffs Create Two-Tier Copper Market: Long Freeport-McMoRan, Short Southern Copper
Summary
- President Trump's 50% copper import tariff benefits U.S. producers like Freeport-McMoRan Inc., while penalizing importers such as Southern Copper Corporation, creating a two-tier copper market.
- SCCO faces ongoing jurisdictional and political risks in Peru, and both tariffs and potential global copper oversupply threaten its profitability.
- Copper demand growth may be overestimated; while a U.S. production surge could create a glut by 2030, pressuring prices and valuations for both FCX and SCCO.
- Despite its higher risk profile and lower CapEx, SCCO trades at a valuation premium to FCX; both companies are potentially overvalued due to the risk of an eventual glut.
- I recommend a pair trade: long FCX and short SCCO, to capitalize on tariff impacts, while maintaining a bearish outlook on SCCO due to heightened risks.
