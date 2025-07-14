A single decision has been crucial for a global equities strategy this year: selecting the weights for foreign vs. US stocks. The higher the weight in shares outside the US, the higher the performance so far in 2025. But as President Trump
Will Tariffs Derail The Bull Run In Global Equities Ex-U.S.?
Summary
- A single decision has been crucial for a global equities strategy this year: selecting the weights for foreign vs. US stocks.
- Using a set of ETFs, the US stock market trails the rest of the world this year, as of Friday’s close (July 11).
- Perhaps the only thing that’s certain, or near certain, is that higher US tariffs in some degree look increasingly likely.
James Picerno is the director of analytics at The Milwaukee Co., a wealth manager that is the adviser to The Brinsmere Funds, a pair of global asset allocation ETFs. He also edits CapitalSpectator.com and The US Business Cycle Research Report (CapitalSpectator.com/premium-research). He is the author of three books, including "Quantitative Investment Portfolio Analytics In R: An Introduction To R For Modeling Portfolio Risk and Return." Previously he was a financial journalist at Bloomberg and before that at Dow Jones.