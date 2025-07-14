Bitcoin (BTC-USD) has had a stellar run, approaching the $120,000 mark after busting through its previous all-time high near $112,000 earlier this month. The world’s most valuable cryptocurrency is now up by more than 100% over the past year. It, along with gold, has performed well amid
BLOK Benefitting From Bitcoin's Boom, Reiterate Buy
Summary
- Bitcoin and BLOK have shown strong performance, but August and September are typically weak months, suggesting caution in the near term.
- Despite seasonal risks, I maintain a buy rating on BLOK, supported by its favorable valuation, high momentum, and constructive technical chart.
- BLOK offers diversification across growth, value, size, and geography with a reasonable P/E and attractive PEG ratio, though it remains a high-risk, concentrated ETF.
- Technically, BLOK is in a strong uptrend with bullish momentum, and a breakout targets $77, reinforcing my positive outlook despite upcoming seasonal headwinds.
