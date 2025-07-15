The Retirement Trifecta: 3 Hidden Picks For Income, Growth, And Peace Of Mind

Jul. 15, 2025 7:30 AM ET, , , 3 Comments
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group

Summary

  • Retirement isn't one-size-fits-all. I revisit my core strategy and add new ideas to help readers balance income and growth in a changing world.
  • I highlight three building blocks: one for income, one for stability, and one for growth, all aligned with different retirement priorities.
  • These picks aren't flawless, but each fills a niche. I believe combining the right tools, not chasing perfection, is key to a resilient retirement plan.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT®+HOYA Capital. Learn More »

Woman swimming in the Adriatic Sea

AscentXmedia

Introduction

On Friday, I wrote an article about my personal retirement strategy.

While I am not implementing it right now because I am focusing on dividend growth rather than dividend income, I promised readers I would expand on it.

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen
43.36K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT®+HOYA Capital.

As a member of the iREIT®+HOYA Capital team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PFXF--
VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF
ALIZY--
Allianz SE
OWL--
Blue Owl Capital Inc.
ALIZF--
Allianz SE
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News