If we had a loonie for every person who believed, “You can never lose money in real estate.” Unfortunately, many well-meaning older folks ignorantly aided and abetted younger folks into a massive housing bubble. Many are doing the
The Great Unraveling Brings Pain And Remorse
Summary
- Unfortunately, many well-meaning older folks ignorantly aided and abetted younger folks into a massive housing bubble.
- The masses are increasingly realizing and regretting capital allocation mistakes that they’ve made, and, as usual, many are looking for others to blame.
- So far, since the cycle peak in February 2022, Canadian home sale prices have fallen about 18% nationally, and many laypeople and would-be experts are proclaiming a bottom.
Portfolio Manager, financial analyst, attorney, finance author, a regular guest on North American media. Danielle Park is the author of the best selling myth-busting book “Juggling Dynamite: An insider’s wisdom on money management, markets and wealth that lasts,” as well as a popular daily financial blog:www.jugglingdynamite.com Danielle worked as an attorney until 1997 when she was recruited to work for an international securities firm. A Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), she now helps to manage millions for some of Canada's wealthiest families as a Portfolio Manager and analyst at the independent investment counsel firm she co-founded Venable Park Investment Counsel Inc. www.venablepark.com. For two decades, Danielle has been writing, speaking and educating industry professionals and investors on the risks and realities of investment behaviors. A member of the internationally recognized CFA Institute, Toronto Society of Financial Analysts, and the Law Society of Upper Canada. Danielle is also an avid health and fitness buff.
