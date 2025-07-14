Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) is a stock I haven't written about in some time; my approach to EV stocks has proven to be unpopular with both the bulls and the bears in the space, and I wasn't sure anyone would benefit
Rivian: Quantifying The Damage From The One Big Beautiful Bill Act
Summary
- The OBBBA's repeal of EV tax credits and mandates severely undermines Rivian's pricing power and future profitability, far beyond what headline figures suggest.
- Rivian faces $483 million in annual revenue headwinds and loss of regulatory credits, erasing more than 100% of its gross profit.
- Consumer skepticism, high repair costs, and insurance premiums further challenge Rivian's mass-market adoption prospects, despite ongoing government support and Amazon orders.
- Given these compounding setbacks, I continue to avoid Rivian stock, as the company is essentially back to square one.
