Dividend Investing Isn't All Sunshine

Jul. 15, 2025 9:15 AM ET, , , , , , 1 Comment
Roberts Berzins, CFA
10.68K Followers

Summary

  • Almost all of my net worth is tied to my dividend investment strategy.
  • Yet, at the same time, I fully realize that dividend investing is suboptimal (at least for some).
  • In the article, I discuss the key disadvantages that come from devising an income-biased strategy.
  • I also share why I have still remained committed to it.

Mysterious woman wearing red on the coastline

stock_colors/E+ via Getty Images

Dividend investing has many advantages that no other strategy can match.

The most obvious one is access to regular current income streams around which financial independence could be planned. It depends on the level of capital

This article was written by

Roberts Berzins, CFA
10.68K Followers
Roberts Berzins has over a decade of experience in the financial management helping top-tier corporates shape their financial strategies and execute large-scale financings. He has also made significant efforts to institutionalize REIT framework in Latvia to boost the liquidity of pan-Baltic capital markets. Other policy-level work includes the development of national SOE financing guidelines and framework for channeling private capital into affordable housing stock. Roberts is a CFA Charterholder, ESG investing certificate holder, has had an internship in Chicago board of trade (albeit, being resident and living in Latvia), and is actively involved in "thought-leadership" activities to support the development of pan-Baltic capital markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SCHD--
Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF™
SPYD--
SPDR® Portfolio S&P 500® High Dividend ETF
NOBL--
ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF
QQQ--
Invesco QQQ Trust ETF
NVDA--
NVIDIA Corporation
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News