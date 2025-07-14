Silver is accelerating higher, reaching its peak price over the past decade at $38/oz. The bull market began at the start of 2024, with silver initially trading around $22/oz. Silver rose in two phases during the first six months of
First Majestic Silver: Profits May Triple As Silver Soars While Costs Slip
- Silver's bull market and declining US dollar support a long-term bullish outlook, with silver acting as a hedge against monetary base expansion.
- First Majestic Silver offers high risk-reward potential due to cost reductions, increased production, and accretive acquisitions, despite higher operating costs and tax volatility.
- The company's unique vertical integration, strong balance sheet, and potential to sell minted bullion at premium prices position it well for profit growth if metal prices hold.
- Given speculative risks and jurisdictional challenges, I recommend a small initial position in First Majestic, with the option to add on silver price dips.
