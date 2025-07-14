The Federal Government publishes the spending and revenue numbers on a monthly basis. The charts and tables below give an in-depth review of the Federal Budget, showing where the money is coming from, where it is going to, and
Federal Budget: Government Has Its Best Quarter Since 2022
Summary
- The Federal Government publishes the spending and revenue numbers on a monthly basis.
- The government fiscal year closes at the end of September, but this analysis will look at the calendar year budget.
- April is typically a surplus due to individual tax collections completing on April 15th. Last June saw a deficit of -$71B vs. this year’s surplus of $27b. May saw a smaller deficit than last May by $31B.
SchiffGold is a full-service, discount precious metals dealer specializing in investment-grade gold and silver bullion. We offer a range of related services, from vault storage partners to physical gold IRAs. Renowned investor Peter Schiff founded SchiffGold in 2010 to provide a trustworthy source of bullion for his brokerage clients. Peter has always advised long-term investment in physical precious metals as an inflation-proof store of value. Unfortunately, he found far too many gold buyers were getting swindled by big companies pushing numismatics at high markups. SchiffGold is his answer — an honest gold dealer that sells only the most liquid bullion products in the world at the lowest possible prices.