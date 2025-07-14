Sunrun: Securitizations And Subscriber Value May Not Be Enough

Justin Polce
  • Sunrun's business model relies on complex financial engineering, using solar asset-backed securities and tax equity funds to raise capital, not core solar operations.
  • Despite strong revenue and subscriber value growth, Sunrun consistently operates at a loss and its securitizations won't cover long-term expenses or interest.
  • Most returns flow to noncontrolling interests via partnership flips, leaving little to no equity value for shareholders after debt and obligations are paid.
  • Given persistent losses, high debt, and limited upside for equity holders, I rate Sunrun a strong sell despite industry growth and market share leadership.

Sunrun and the now-bankrupt Sunnova are two businesses that engage in solar financing via asset-backed securities. Sunrun sells its tax equity to various private funds in return for additional capital, while at the same time bundling residential solar

Justin Polce
MS Industrial and Applied Mathematics. Investing through a loosely coupled, complex system. "I am a great believer in luck, and I find the harder I work, the more I have of it." -Thomas Jefferson

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of RUN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Nothing contained in this message is an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any security/investment, and is for informational purposes only. The author does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information provided in this document. All statements and expressions herein are the sole opinion of the author and are subject to change without notice. Neither the author nor any of its affiliates accepts any liability whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of the information contained herein.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

