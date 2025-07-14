I reiterated my Strong Buy rating on Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in April 2025, highlighting its content optimization strategy. In June, Netflix and CANAL+ extended their partnership, which could expand Netflix’s services further into French-speaking African
Netflix Q2 Preview: Anticipating Subscriber Growth From CANAL+ Partnership
- I reiterate my Strong Buy rating on Netflix, Inc., setting a fair value of $1,387 per share, driven by international expansion and content optimization.
- The extended partnership with CANAL+ positions Netflix for accelerated subscriber growth in French-speaking Africa, potentially adding 8.2 million subscribers and reducing market entry risks.
- Netflix’s Q1 FY25 results exceeded expectations, with strong revenue and operating income growth; I expect continued momentum from ad-supported plans and disciplined content spending.
- Key risks include potential US tariffs on foreign content, but I remain bullish on Netflix’s growth prospects and value-accretive moves like the CANAL+ deal.
