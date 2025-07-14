Over the past week, Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) has seen its shares rise 215%, reaching a 52-week high of $5.50, in the process. This spike is mainly due to the company taking a page out of Strategy’s (
Sequans: A Bleak Outlook Beyond The Bitcoin Hype
Summary
- Sequans Communications’ late entry into the Bitcoin treasury scene, at Bitcoin’s all-time highs, exposes it to high risk in case of a downturn in Bitcoin’s price.
- Sequans’ premium mNAV relative to Strategy implies overvaluation considering Strategy’s significantly higher Bitcoin holdings and lower average purchase price.
- Sequans’ core business faces high competition from Qualcomm after providing it with royalty-free license to access its entire IP portfolio as part of the deal for the 4G division sale.
- I’m rating SQNS stock as a sell with a price target of $2, implying 55% downside from its current valuation.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.