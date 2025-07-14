SoFi: What To Do With A Hefty Price Tag?

Tech Stock Pros
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • SoFi Technologies is approaching its all-time high, currently trading at $21.20 per share with an RSI caught in overbought territory since late June.
  • SoFi is an anchor in the next era of digital banking; it's user growth and product expansion, estimated to grow at CAGR of 52% and 54%, respectively, signal this.
  • SoFi’s alternative investment offerings and partnerships are democratizing access to private markets, expanding cross-selling opportunities, and monetizing a growing user base.
  • We think this is a name longer term investors should own and eye attractive entry points at EMA21, $17.71 per share.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Tech Contrarians get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »
Lines of circulating coins (1 Euro coin)

Hiroshi Watanabe

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) is putting a twist on traditional banking, and user growth is taking off, outpacing U.S. population growth, which tells us that SoFi is stealing customers from the traditional bank, with its customer base growing from 1.4M in Q1 2020 to 10.9M

Don’t just invest—dominate with Tech Contrarians' realized return on closed positions of 65.8% since inception. You’ll get exclusive insights into high-focus stocks, curated watchlists, one-on-one portfolio consultations, and everything from live portfolio tracking to earnings updates on 50+ companies. Subscribe today for 20% off.

And remember, be the first to know, not the last to react.

This article was written by

Tech Stock Pros
10.78K Followers

Tech Stock Pros is a team of three former technology sector engineers with a long history of investing in the tech sector.

They run Tech Contrarians, an investing group providing institutional-level company research to individual investors. Utilizing a live portfolio with quarterly updates, bi-weekly newsletters, and answering questions daily via chat, Tech Stock Pros aims to demystify investing in the technology sector. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SOFI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SOFI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SOFI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News