Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Joseph Martelli as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access.
X Financial: An In-Depth Look At This Dirt Cheap Compounder
Summary
- X Financial is a profitable, fast-growing microfinance company in China, trading at a steep discount (3.5x P/E) despite strong fundamentals and an improved risk profile.
- The business has pivoted from the 2020 P2P crisis, now focusing on prime borrowers, maintaining 25% net margins, and delivering solid revenue and loan growth.
- Risks include VIE structure, low liquidity, credit risk, and Chinese regulatory uncertainty, but these are over-discounted given XYF's stronger balance sheet and improved asset quality.
- My conservative DCF values XYF at $36/share, with upside to $50+, and I expect increased institutional interest and multiple expansion as visibility improves.
- Capital returns to shareholders are strong, Q1 authorized a $100m U.S. buyback (12% of the market cap), and they maintain a modest 2.5% dividend yield.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XYF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.