CareTrust REIT (NYSE:CTRE) is an American real estate company that specializes in leasing healthcare and other services properties, and operates primarily in two strong segments (both of which I consider key given the current aging population) that represent about 87% of its rental
CareTrust REIT: Why I See It Cheaper Than It Looks
Summary
- CTRE's recent UK expansion positions it for strong long-term growth, tapping into unmet demand for senior care and diversifying its portfolio.
- Despite higher headline valuation ratios, CTRE's PEG of 0.85x and sector-leading FFO growth make shares undervalued relative to future prospects, in my opinion.
- The REIT boasts robust financials: low leverage, high cash reserves, strong dividend yield, and impressive 1Q2025 revenue and earnings growth.
- The company estimates an unmet demand in the UK of 40,000 beds in a highly diversified market where it can make a difference.
