Notes: Unless indicated otherwise, amounts in the article are in EUR. At the current exchange rate, one euro is approximately 1.17 U.S. dollars. All per-share figures refer to the SIXGF ticker and are in EUR.
Sixt: An Undervalued German Car Rental Company
Summary
- Sixt is undervalued compared to its peers, Hertz and Avis, despite a more robust balance sheet and higher profitability.
- The company has an impressive growth record. Over the last 10 years, Sixt has grown sales every single year, except in 2020, when COVID-19 hit.
- However, in 2024 and Q1 2025, while EBITDA remained positive, net income was negative due to lower residual values from the sales of an older fleet.
- I expect this to be a temporary impediment, and Sixt has confirmed its 2025 guidance. The company forecasts another record revenue year and an improved EBT margin.
