Few commodities are as sensitive to real-time headlines as crude oil. Spot prices can move in response to a wide range of variables, from OPEC production quotas to geopolitical conflicts, natural disasters, shipping disruptions, climate accords, and changes in global demand.
Does The Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) Actually Matter For Crude Oil Prices?
Summary
- The broader trend suggests that other market forces (such as supply shocks, demand growth, and geopolitical risk) likely play a far greater role in setting the price of crude than SPR adjustments alone.
- If the SPR doesn’t meaningfully influence crude oil prices, what does? A natural assumption might be OPEC production levels, given the cartel's stated role in coordinating output to influence prices.
- The rolling correlation between OPEC production and WTI spot prices has averaged only about 0.28 over the past decade. That’s positive, but far from causally predictive.
