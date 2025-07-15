Q2 2025 Earnings Preview: Modest Growth Expected Amidst Economic Crosswinds

Christine Short
Summary

  • S&P 500 EPS growth is expected to come in at 4.8% for Q2, which would be the lowest growth rate since Q4 2023.
  • Banks unofficially kick off the season when JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, and Morgan Stanley release results on Tuesday.
  • Q2 peak earnings season falls between July 28 and August 15.

Percentage Sign On Top Of Coin Stacks Before Blue Financial Graph

MicroStockHub

As the second quarter earnings season kicks into gear, Wall Street analysts are forecasting modest earnings growth of 4.8% for companies in the S&P 500. According to FactSet, this would be the lowest YoY growth rate since Q4 2023 (4.0%).

