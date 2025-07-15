As the second quarter earnings season kicks into gear, Wall Street analysts are forecasting modest earnings growth of 4.8% for companies in the S&P 500. According to FactSet, this would be the lowest YoY growth rate since Q4 2023 (4.0%).
Q2 2025 Earnings Preview: Modest Growth Expected Amidst Economic Crosswinds
Summary
- S&P 500 EPS growth is expected to come in at 4.8% for Q2, which would be the lowest growth rate since Q4 2023.
- Banks unofficially kick off the season when JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, and Morgan Stanley release results on Tuesday.
- Q2 peak earnings season falls between July 28 and August 15.
Wall Street Horizon provides institutional traders and investors with the most accurate and comprehensive forward-looking event data including earnings calendars, dividend dates, option expiration dates, splits, investor conferences and more. Covering 9,500 companies worldwide, we offer more than 40 corporate event types via a range of delivery options. By keeping clients apprised of critical market-moving events and event revisions, our data empowers financial professionals to take advantage of or avoid the ensuing volatility.
Recommended For You
About SP500 Ticker
Compare to Peers