Tariff Threat Dismissed As Implied Volatilities Fall

Jul. 15, 2025 2:50 AM ETS&P VIX Index (VIX), SP500, SPX, RTY, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Cboe Global Markets
431 Followers

Summary

  • Implied volatilities fell across asset classes last week despite renewed trade headlines as investors largely shrugged off the new tariff threats.
  • Among international equities, Brazil was the only country to see much of a reaction to Trump’s tariffs, with EWZ 1M implied volatility gaining 2 pts wk/wk to 25%.
  • As implied volatilities have reset lower, term structure has steepened across the board, with the notable exception of RTY where the curve remains flat/inverted.

A tower made of containers collapsed by the weight of tariff

Cross-Asset Volatility: Implied volatilities fell across asset classes last week despite renewed trade risk, as President Trump threatened to increase tariffs on a number of trading partners. Investors largely shrugged off the threat, with credit volatility declining the most. VIXIG index came in 3.5

This article was written by

Cboe Global Markets
431 Followers
Cboe Global Markets (CBOE), a leading provider of market infrastructure and tradable products, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to market participants around the world. The company is committed to operating a trusted, inclusive global marketplace, providing leading products, technology and data solutions that enable participants to define a sustainable financial future. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives and FX, across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Recommended For You

About VIX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VIX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
RTY
--
VIX
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News