Tariff Threat Dismissed As Implied Volatilities Fall
Summary
- Implied volatilities fell across asset classes last week despite renewed trade headlines as investors largely shrugged off the new tariff threats.
- Among international equities, Brazil was the only country to see much of a reaction to Trump’s tariffs, with EWZ 1M implied volatility gaining 2 pts wk/wk to 25%.
- As implied volatilities have reset lower, term structure has steepened across the board, with the notable exception of RTY where the curve remains flat/inverted.
