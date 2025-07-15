China's First-Half Growth Remains On Track, Though Activity Data Signals Caution

Jul. 15, 2025 3:30 AM ET, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
4.59K Followers

Summary

  • China's second quarter GDP beat forecasts again with a 5.2% year-on-year growth, driven by strong trade and industrial production.
  • Yet, sharper-than-expected slowdowns in fixed-asset investment and retail sales and falling property prices are a concern.
  • China remains on track to hit this year's growth target, though a slowdown could be on the way.

China flag waving in the wind.

Toa55

By Lynn Song

Solid 2Q GDP growth keeps growth on track in 1H25

China's GDP growth moderated slightly to 5.2% year-on-year in the second quarter, down from 5.4% in the first quarter. Even after forecasters generally revised forecasts higher since May, 2Q growth

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis
4.59K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FXI--
iShares China Large-Cap ETF
PGJ--
Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF
EWH--
iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF
EWT--
iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF
GXC--
SPDR® S&P China ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News