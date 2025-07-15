TSMC's Q2 Earnings Preview - More Strength To Come

Oakoff Investments
Investing Group

Summary

  • TSMC remains a top AI play, offering safety and value compared to peers, with robust AI-driven demand fueling growth.
  • The Q2 revenue beat seems to be already locked in based on preliminary data. I expect a strong EPS beat as AI pricing power offsets new fab costs.
  • While TSMC is no longer "dirt cheap," its valuation is justified by superior margins, a widening moat, and ongoing dividend growth.
  • My model points to a $285 price target, implying nearly 25% upside, as the market re-rates the stock to a fair 25x earnings multiple.
  • Despite the risks, I think TSM's Q2 full earnings report will likely add more fuel to the current recovery rally we've been seeing since April 2025. I rate TSM as a "Buy."

Вафельный завод TSMC II.

Gins Wang/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

My Past Coverage Of TSMC

I first wrote about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE:TSM) (OTC:TSMWF), aka TSMC, back in late November 2024, initially rating the stock as a "Buy" because I

Struggle to access the latest reports from banks and hedge funds?

With just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing, you can save thousands of dollars a year on equity research reports from banks. You'll keep your finger on the pulse and have access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of this type of information.

This article was written by

Oakoff Investments
8.63K Followers

Oakoff Investments is a personal portfolio manager and a quantitative research analyst with 5 years helping readers find a reasonable balance between growth and value by sharing proprietary Wall Street information.

He leads the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing with features that include: a fundamentals-based portfolio, weekly analysis on insights from institutional investors, regular alerts for short-term trade ideas based on technical signals, ticker feedback by request from readers, and community chat. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TSM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TSM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSM
--
TSMWF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News